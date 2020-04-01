Booking.com CEO, Glenn Fogel, positive for Coronavirus

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) that operates several OTAs (Booking.com, KAYAK, Agoda…) today announced that Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Fogel was tested on March 26 and on March 31, 2020 he was informed that the test was positive. Mr. Fogel showed mild symptoms prior to testing and has not shown any symptoms since March 28.

According to Booking Holdings Fogel has continued to perform his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer. Furthermore “the company maintains full succession plans for all senior executives including temporary delegation of responsibilities to other leaders within the organization if necessary for any reason.”-it is said in the Form 8-K submitted to Securities and Exchange Commision.