Booking CEO in the letter to partners: “The vaccines mean there’s a light at the end of the tunnel”

One year ago, Booking.com (Booking Holdings, NASDAQ:BKNG) stock was trading at $2,070, just $10 cheaper compared to where it is now. BKNG shares closed at $2,088.35 on Thursday.

What a roller coaster year this was, not just for the travel sector but entire humanity. Back in March, when one BKNG share was selling for $1,152, Glenn Fogel, Booking CEO, said how he expects things to get worse before getting better.

And he was right, but soon after that Booking stock started bouncing back, to end the year without a loss.

Now, Mr. Fogel came back with another letter, this time sent out to Booking partners where he talks about expectations in the year ahead of us. Letter was sent 2 days ago, on December 23, 2020.

We are pasting this letter in its entirety.

As we approach the start of a new year, I want to take a moment to acknowledge how difficult 2020 has been for all of us, but also to share my hope for the future. I am optimistic not just because the vaccines mean there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but also because together, we have an opportunity to help shape the travel industry’s future like never before.

This year has already proven what we can achieve when we work together. Throughout the crisis, we have joined forces to reassure your customers and make it easier for them to take safe journeys wherever they were possible. Together, we have demonstrated true resilience, adapting fast to meet the changing needs of our travellers.

We couldn’t have done it without you. And so I want to thank you for all the ways that you partnered with us in 2020. Thank you for sharing your feedback on what we were doing well and when we needed to do better. Thank you for engaging with our teams and working on ways to become more effective together. And, most of all, thank you for your continued partnership and collaboration.

At times this year it was hard to look beyond what was happening within a given day or week. However while working to respond to both partners’ and travellers’ most pressing needs, we still kept our sights set on the future. We look forward to sharing our vision for 2021 with you in the coming months. For now, we promise to continue offering you our ongoing support.

To close, one final thank you – this time in advance. Thank you for continuing to trust us as your partner as we move into the new year and a new era of travel. Together, we will help travellers rediscover our beautiful world.

Kind regards,

Glenn Fogel

President and Chief Executive Officer

Booking.com

