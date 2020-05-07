 Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) on a good road to recover all 2020 losses – Idaho Reporter

Idaho, NYSE

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) on a good road to recover all 2020 losses

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 7, 2020

BOISE, Idaho – Boise Cascade Company’s (NYSE: BCC) Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share to holders of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 1, 2020.

Future dividend declarations, including amount per share, record date and payment date, will be made by the Board of Directors and will depend upon, among other things, legal capital requirements and surplus, the Company’s future operations and earnings, general financial condition, contractual restrictions and other factors as the Board of Directors may deem relevant.

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE: BCC) closed on Thursday at $30.75 which is 1.52% higher than on a previous day. BCC stock price lost $20 at the start of coronavirus crisis but managed to regain half of its loss already.

Recent Comments

