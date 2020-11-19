Blink (BLNK) Charging stock LEAPS! SBE follows

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock is up more than 40% in a couple of days.

And all after a disappointing Q3 result, when everyone and his mother repeated how BLNK “Q3 results missed top and bottom line estimates“.

Now, either everyone and his mother are right and we are in the middle of the EV bubble or we are seeing the future unfolding right in front of our eyes.

What happened?

Just when everyone thought how BLNK shares will not have enough strenght to run higher, Blink investors were pleased to see 25% jump in a single day.

Everyone counts on big orders once countries decide to move away from gasoline to EVs and Hydrogen. This means that companies like Blink could get massive orders.

Once Blink Charging shares started going up on Thursday, SBE (SPAC that will become Charge Point in a reverse merger) followed with a huge 25% jump on a same day.

What now?

Obviously these two companies are in the same niche and with Charge Point being a bigger company this could mean that SBE will probably continue this surge into Friday. For BLNK stock everything is possible because…this is 2020, a year of no rules.

Are you invested in BLNK or SBE?