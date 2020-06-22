 BioSig (BSGM) owned company signed agreement with Catalent (CTLT) – Idaho Reporter

BioSig (BSGM) owned company signed agreement with Catalent (CTLT)

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 22, 2020

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) has signed an agreement with ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a subsidiary of BioSig Technologies, to work on the development of a potential treatment for adults with advanced COVID-19.

“We are pleased to be working with Catalent that has already manufactured clinical trial materials of our merimepodib oral solution for the current Phase 2 clinical trial and is performing further product development on liquid-filled oral formulations,” commented Steve King, Chief Operating Officer of ViralClear. He continued, “ViralClear is committed to using US-based contract development and manufacturing organizations for the development and commercialization of merimepodib.”

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) stock price is trading around $10.65 at 2:55 EDT.

