Bill Gates from his 66,000 square feet mansion:”We can’t restart the economy soon” because “there are piles of bodies out there”

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a well known philanthropist, shared his view on risks involved in restarting the economy.

Bill Gates oposed the idea during a TED interview with Chris Anderson, saying that “there really is no middle ground, and it’s very tough to say to people, ‘Hey, keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner. We want you to keep spending because there’s maybe a politician who thinks GDP growth is all that counts,’” And he added that- “It’s very irresponsible for somebody to suggest that we can have the best of both worlds.”

Video is below

Trump yesterday said that “We have had some really bad epidemics, but never did anything like this before. It has been painfull for our country, but we need to get back to work”

Most of the U.S., including New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California, are under rules that limit movement and travel. Those actions to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections are putting the U.S. market into a recession.

Do you agree with Gates on this matter or is he out of touch?