Bill Ackman’s PSTH is not merging with Stripe.

For Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) stock holders the closing bell on Monday did not bring the good news.

The share price of Bill Ackman’s founded SPAC has been running wild on imagination for the past 2 months. Many investors, especially retail ones, have flocked to PSTH stock because of him. Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, is known for being a contrarian investor.

And since Mr. Ackman is a well known hedge fund manager and a billionaire, investors are going where the money is. Everyone expects a huge merger deal with his latest business venture. Ackman has previously said that PSTH is looking for a mature unicorn and how this might be the best time to make a move. And the word in the streets was that Ackman is in talks with Stripe.

But late last night it is confirmed that this rumor is nothing more than a rumor.

No such deal! — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) December 7, 2020

The CEO of Stripe, Patrick Collison, said that there is no such deal (PSTH and Stripe).

On this news many investors rushed to sell the stock but PSTH stock price didn’t nudge much, losing only around 2% after hours.

But the question remains. Investors are wondering which company might be the best target for Bill Ackman. Coinbase, Bloomberg, Robin Hood, SquareSpace…?