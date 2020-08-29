Best Buy’s COO sold $7 million worth of BBY shares

Best Buy’s President and COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65K shares of the BBY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,261,835.87.

The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission submitted on August 28. Also, Chief Comm & Publ. Affairs Ofc ,Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,737 shares of company stock worth $74,436,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) stock closed at $111.23on Friday and is up more than 100% since March lows, but some analysts are saying that this rally may soon be over due to the nature of Best Buy’s business.