Belarus president filmed holding an AK-47 in front of his residence amid protests.

Robert K. Reed on August 23, 2020

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, arrived by helicopter at his residence in Minsk, in front of which an opposition protest is being held.

He was carrying an automatic rifle in his hands, reports Sputnik.

“Lukashenko arrived on the spot an hour ago, at the Palace of Independence,” it is stated in the announcement that the service of the Belarusian leader published on the telegram channel.

A video was also published showing Lukashenko getting out of a helicopter with what appears to be an assault rifle AK-47 in his hands.

It should be reminded that protests against Lukashenko’s re-election are currently being held in Belarus.

Other videos show masses walking near the presidential complex, which is guarded by special forces.

And the cherry on top of the cake is the fact that Mr. Lukashenko is accompanied by his 15 years old son, Nikolai Lukashenko, also holding an AK-47 (or similar) gun and sporting a full military outfit.

