Belarus president filmed holding an AK-47 in front of his residence amid protests.

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, arrived by helicopter at his residence in Minsk, in front of which an opposition protest is being held.

He was carrying an automatic rifle in his hands, reports Sputnik.

“Lukashenko arrived on the spot an hour ago, at the Palace of Independence,” it is stated in the announcement that the service of the Belarusian leader published on the telegram channel.

A video was also published showing Lukashenko getting out of a helicopter with what appears to be an assault rifle AK-47 in his hands.

Лукашенко вышел из вертолета с автоматом в руках

It should be reminded that protests against Lukashenko’s re-election are currently being held in Belarus.

#Belarus | Security forces blocked the road near the Palace of Indepence where protestors are moving towards in #Minsk





Other videos show masses walking near the presidential complex, which is guarded by special forces.

#Belarus | Some protestors have started to arrive near the blockade in #Minsk but they are keeping their distance

And the cherry on top of the cake is the fact that Mr. Lukashenko is accompanied by his 15 years old son, Nikolai Lukashenko, also holding an AK-47 (or similar) gun and sporting a full military outfit.

Belorussian President/Dictator Lukashenko seen on his presidential helicopter earlier today in a military vest and carrying a Kalashnikov, the other man in full military gear is his 16 year old son#Belarus