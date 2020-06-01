Be careful as ZOOM (NASDAQ:ZM) stock will probably go down on Wednesday

Corona profiteer Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), who has been criticized for concentrating its development activities in China, plans to build two new development locations in the United States. In Pittsburgh and Phoenix, up to 500 new software developers will be hired in the coming years, as the video conference service announced.

Zoom was originally intended for use in companies, but in the Corona crisis, use by private individuals as well as for sports courses, church services or education exploded. This also revealed some security deficiencies that Zoom has since remedied.

Now, on Tuesday Zoom is expected to report Q1 results and everyone and his grandmother are forecasting how ZM stock price will skyrocket from there. I don’t know, maybe this is true, but my gut feeling is telling me that ZM stock will either stall from there or go down a few notches. Anyways, I see a very bumpy ride for the rest of 2020.

At the beginning of the year ZOOM stock was selling for $68.72 and it went up all the way to $179.48 on Friday. This is insane rally and after an insane rally usually comes a time when investors ponder on where the stock will go from there.

We have seen this many time in the last 30 years, with Amazon, Apple and Google. The point with Zoom Video Communications is that they are not Amazon or Google and I cannot see a way that they can expand so fast into other niches, like Google did (marketing, search engine, video messaging, robots etc…) in order to keep the momentum.

According to 17 analysts ZM stock rating is is a “Moderate Buy” where 5 gave a “Strong Buy”, 1 analyst is saying that ZM shares are a “Moderate Buy” while 11 are suggesting you to “Hold”.