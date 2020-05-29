Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR: BMW) stock down on bad news

BMW wants to accelerate the job cuts in the group. The board of directors is negotiating with the works council how to cut around 6,000 of the 126,000 jobs worldwide as soon as possible without redundancies.

CFO Nicolas Peter said on Friday on request: “The decisions made so far are not enough to steer the BMW Group in the best possible way through this extremely difficult situation.” Head of HR Ilka Horstmeier said, in addition to the reduction of time and vacation accounts and short-time work, “we cannot avoid taking further measures now”.

BMW stock price went down today, again, and it is trading at EUR 52.80. The share price lost 2.22% so far on Friday.