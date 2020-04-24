Bank of America – A Long Term Opportunity?

Bank of America(NYSE:BAC) shares fell sharply after the bank declared its Q1’2020 results. The market was expecting the fall as the put-call ratio of the stock, a gauge of market sentiment, had sharply gone up in the days following up to the results. The stock has vastly underperformed the broad market index, with bank down 38.3% compared to the S&P down just 13.3%.

Grim Banking Environment

The coronavirus led economic downturn has been unprecedented and almost sector, but banks have been spared. The onset of a pandemic induced recession puts a cloud over banks as they might face a high risk of defaults from borrowers due to shuttered businesses. According to CNBC, the six biggest financial houses including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi Group, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have posted combined loan loss charges of $25.4 billion for the quarter.

Bank of America CEO stated on the Q1’2020 conference call that customer spending in April was down 20% compared before the crisis as people are uncertain about the COVID scenario and that he expects a substantial drop in GDP for Q2 and expects negative growth to surely extend into 2021. The bank stated it’s loan origination for April is down 55% for card origination, down 40% for mortgages and down 60% for autos compared to February this year.

The bank reserves for credit losses is also up $6.9 billion from end of last year as business drew credit at the fastest pace ever on record in end of march due to fears of a looming recession. Finance content platform Seeking Alpha reported, following the banks results, analyst expectations of EPS have fallen 29% to $1.59 against a prior projection of $2.25 for 2020, along 2021 projections down to $2.31 from $2.49, both major decreases from 2019 earnings of $2.93 per share.

In a humanitarian effort, the bank announced that its customers could request refunds of overdraft fees, maintenance fees, non-sufficient funds fees, allowed payment deferrals on 1 million credit-card accounts, small business loans, mortgages and auto loans and pledged $100 million towards food insecurity and medical response initiatives.

The Opportunity

Objectively, the banks results were not that bad based on the macro environment that it’s operating in. Even if it is assumed that the economy is heading into a recession and the bank might face high levels of default and low loan origination, we should take into account that compared to the last recession(2008), the bank is far more well-positioned with far better credit quality and stress-test scores.

Also, the bank’s investment in the digital banking arena, where it is a trendsetter, have paid off handsomely and are growing and generating business even in this environment. Management also reported that 75% of credit draws mentioned above were just out of panic and are sitting in the customer’s accounts.

The stock is very well positioned compared to it’s peers. At $22.12, the bank is trading at a price to book-value of 0.84, which when compared to JPMorgan Chase’s (NYSE: JPM)and Wells Fargo’s (NYSE:WFC) price to book-value of 1.24 and 0.86 is a conservative number. Being the backbone of an economy, the banking sector will continue a down-trend till the pandemic passes, but Bank of America seems well positioned for the recovery of the economy.