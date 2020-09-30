Bad Bunny Crocs (CROX) price surges to $285. That is a 348% markup

Back in April I said that Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) is a trend that just won’t die, and seems like I was not wrong. News outlets are reporting that the latest Crocs collab with Bad Bunny is a home run with entire stock being sold in under 16 minutes. Wow.

The rapper known as Bad Bunny partnered with the brand to create glow-in-the-dark pair of Crocs and Jibbitz charms (including a fire emoji, planet, his bunny logo, and stars). The new Bad Bunny x Crocs collection started selling at 12 p.m. EST on Wednesday, September 29 and sold really fast.

That is the power of a brand. And this is why stock investors keep piling CROX shares in their portfolios.

But Wall Street is not the only place where people are crazy about Crocs. According to the StockX (the world’s first stock market for things) Bad Bunny Crocs price is now at around $285 with 1260 sold pairs at the moment. This means that an average price for a single pair of Bad Bunny Crocscomes comes with a 348% markup.

Sizes 11 and 12 are the cheapest and they can be bought for under $200 while sizes 4,5 and 6 cost around $300. Good luck shopping.