Aurora (ACB) stock jumps on Biden victory hopes

The stocks of the cannabis industry have seen a clear upswing in the past few days. On Monday, the values ​​were able to increase again strongly in some cases.

The industry leader Canopy Growth went up 11.91 percent to 28.01 Canadian dollars . Aurora Cannabis (ACB) stock went up even more. In the end, the increase was 18.6 percent to 4.78 Canadian dollars. (at the time of writing this article)

What now?

The sudden rush in the price of ACB stock is thanks to a speculation that Biden will win the U.S. elections. In case of Biden win cannabis stocks go up while cinemas will probably file for a bankruptcy. You see the pattern.

So, Monday and election is the day ACB investors waited for a long time, but as I said earlier, ACB is a stock that you will probably lose money on.