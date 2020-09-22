Audi will debut 7 new models during Beijing Auto Show

According to the Chinese new outlets Audi will debut 7 new models at Beijing Auto Show that will take place from September 26 until October 5. Including the world premiere of the new Audi Q5L Sportback and the new Audi Q4 e-tron concept car. Furthermore Audi will present Chinese version of Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi RS Q8, the new Audi R8 Coupé, and the new Audi RS 5 Sportback.

Werner Eichhorn, President of Audi China, said: “At the 2020 Beijing International Automobile Exhibition, we will fully demonstrate Audi’s strong brand strength through a strong product lineup, and will work with our partner FAW Group to fulfill our commitment to the Chinese market.”

During the auto show, the new Audi Q5L Sportback will make its world premiere. This model is specially built for Chinese users. Just as the name of the Sportback, Audi has completely changed the shape of the roof to give it a coupe-like appearance. Audi said: After the Audi Q5L Sportback enters the country, it will continue to be produced and sold by FAW-Volkswagen Audi.