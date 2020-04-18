As Honeywell International furloughs thousands, investment companies are piling up on HON stocks

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $54,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HON closed at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.