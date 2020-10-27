ARK bets big on IPOB with 250,000 shares purchased

Wall Street is clearly expecting big things from Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOB), at least if we look at the latest share shopping spree .

According to latest reports ARK, which believes that innovation is key to growth, purchased quarter of a million shares of IPOB stock. This information pushed the stock price up during AH on Monday and pre-market session on Tuesday morning.

What now?

OK, we’re going to go out on a limb here — start of the trading day for IPOB should be strong. but we can see a sharp decline after a good start, unless the momentum continues. Have in mind that the first minutes (30 minutes) of the trading day is always the most volatile part of the day, so thread carefully.

IPOB price projection

On the last trading day IPOB closed at $17.98 and it seems like it started to bounce, which was expected according to the chart. But in my eyes the bounce was all thanks to the ARK etf.

In today’s choppy market seas, the SPAC’s rising tide is no longer lifting all boats, if any. That’s why investors may want to stick to some of the better-ballasted vessels in the sector. IPOB shareholders will test those waters today.