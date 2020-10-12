Are all bets off for Lancadia (LCA) stock?

Investors betting on gaming stocks are running into the gamblers’ quandary of knowing when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em.

Take Lancadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCA), the Houston, T.X., SPAC ready to merge with Golden Nugget Online Gaming. Since reporting on June 29 that they signed a Purchase Agreement with Golden Nugget Online Gaming, nothing else happened. The stock is down 30% from its September 21 peak of $19.28, and sits below the June 29 announcement price.

Going All in on Lancadia Holdiongs

Worries about whether the SPAC craze that has swept the U.S. in 2020 still has legs may be contributing to the selloff, but the radio silence from Tilman Fertitta is probably the main reason why the shares are down.

While I am intrigued by this product and the potentially large market opportunity, the most significant problem with LCA stock price remains the aforementioned radio silence.

This creates uncertainty within investors and the chart flat-lined recently. And when the prices are going down it is the best time to think about whether you should invest in a company or not. In this case we have many pros and only one con when thinking about investing in LCA.

There is only one argument against LCA, the uncertainty of the merger. Everything else is telling us that Golden NUGGET stock will be huge success for early investors.

If Golden Nugget grows at this pace, it could very quickly become the largest gambling app in the country, with industry-leading margins and growth rates. It is within the realm of possibility that with increased marketing and marketing efficiency, the company stock (GNOOG) could see triple digits soon after the merger. The story is just evolving and while management is not doing a good job of balancing all the moving pieces with discipline and dexterity, this is probably one of the best bargain stocks for this week.