Apple took 42 years to reach $1 T market cap, and only 2 years to crack another trillion.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock writes Wall Street history again: The market value of the iPhone giant has risen above the threshold of two trillion U.S. dollars for the first time. A slightly more than one percent price increase to a good $467 was enough on Wednesday to raise the market capitalization of the Californian tech group to the new milestone.

Reaching this historic mark is the result of an enormous price rally – at the beginning of the year the share had cost just under $ 300. It was only in August 2018 that Apple went down in financial history as the first US company to achieve a thirteen-digit rating on the stock exchange.

Apple cracked the first trillion mark 42 years after it was founded…

…and almost 38 years after the IPO – the second took just two years. This feat can be interpreted as proof of the ongoing great success that Apple continues to have with its products despite a global world crisis in the corona pandemic.

However, it is also an indicator of the extremely high valuations of tech companies in general and the investment pressure in the financial markets flooded by cheap central bank money. Also Apple’s US rival Microsoft and Amazon head towards the two trillion (currently 1.6 trillion at the Windows giant and 1.65 trillion dollars at the world’s largest online retailer).

Apple is not the first company in the world to achieve a market value of over two trillion dollars.

Also the Saudi oil company Saudi Aramco the considerable mark already cracked after its IPO in December 2019 – but only temporarily, most recently the valuation was again significantly lower.

For Apple CEO Tim Cook, the stock market record is also a great personal success. After the death of his predecessor, Steve Jobs, many observers predicted Apple’s gradual decline. Every time the iPhone sales did not go as smoothly as hoped on the stock exchange, analysts complained that the company was missing “the next big thing”. But Cook managed to tie the customers to Apple – and to expand the business with new products such as the Apple Watch computer clock or the AirPods earphones as well as various subscription services.

As a result, Apple is continuously making billions in profits. Most recently, the group demonstrated enormous resilience in the middle of the corona pandemic thanks to a surprisingly strong iPhone business. Revenue grew 11 percent year-on-year to $ 59.7 billion – a record for the quarter ended June. Profits rose 12 percent to $ 11.25 billion.

At the same time, Apple – like other tech giants – is increasingly being targeted by competition watchdogs and politicians who fear that corporations will overly dominate the market. Currently, Apple also has to defend itself against allegations that its fee of 30 percent on in-app purchases on the iPhone puts the competition at a disadvantage. The app business is an important pillar for the group’s billions in profits.