Apple stock now worth more than all 30 companies in the leading German index Dax

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock hits a new record price and it closed trading at $344.99 on Tuesday. On Friday, the stock of the company, which is one of the most expensive companies in the world in terms of market cap, had for the first time surpassed the $ 330 mark and immediately topped up in the new week: The price rose to over $ 344 on Tuesday – Apple is now worth more than all 30 companies in the leading German index Dax together!

Overvalued or undervalued, that is the question.

Apple was worth just under $ 1.5 trillion on Tuesday. The Dax (INDEXDB DAX) companies together slightly less. Since the low during the Corona crash in March, Apple share price has skyrocketed by more than 60 percent. Investors are banking on an ever increasing digitization of the economy, consumption and public life, which is likely to be fueled by the corona pandemic.

At Apple, business with services such as apps and streaming subscriptions as well as with wearables such as the Apple Watch or AirPods is developing very well. On the other hand, Apple has seen increasing demand across the product range since mid-April, as CEO Tim Cook said in early May on the figures. He expects the iPad and Mac business to grow year-on-year. More people will be working outside the office after the crisis. According to him, interest in health technologies should also increase.