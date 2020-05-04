Apple Smashes Concerns, Gets a Buy rating.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has established itself as a poster child of the tech sector and one of the biggest brands in the world. Since the launch of the iPhone in 2008, the company has consistently outperformed the market and the sector.

The company has created various streams of revenue and has an extremely high cash flow. Since 2016, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway started buying into the company and has since accumulated a nearly $75 billion stake.

Just like all other sectors, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the company, in response to the spread of the virus, the company decided to shut all it’s stores globally. Over the past few years, the company had started to shift focus from hardware sales to service-based revenue as demand for its flagship iPhone started to decrease due to increased competition from android flagships available at cheaper prices.

The company’s results over the last 3 years show that their efforts have borne fruit as service-based revenue has steadily grown and outperformed product sales in terms of growth. Especially during the time of this pandemic, the company reported a 16.6% growth in services revenue, which helped greatly to fill the hole left by the company’s closed stores(TheStreet). The company also announced that they are pushing back the production of this year’s iPhone by month, citing low demand. There were also major supply chain concerns due to disruptions in their Chinese supply chains and low sales volume from China, one of their biggest markets.

Earlier last month, the company withdrew its guidance for Q2 of 2020 due to uncertainty from the pandemic. Prior to the spread of the virus, Wall Street was expecting revenues of $67 billion from the company, which Apple since stated they would be unable to meet(Yahoo Finance). The revised estimates were $54.5 billion in revenue and an EPS of $2.26.

Although the company failed to meet its prior estimates, the numbers it reported were admirable nonetheless and comfortably beat the revised estimates. For Q2, revenue was reported at $58.3 billion, up 1% YoY, and an EPS of $2.25(24/7WallSt). As per IDC Research, global smartphone demand was down 11.7% for the quarter, compared to a dip of only 0.4% in iPhone sales(Approx. 29 billion). To tackle lower consumer spending potential due to a looming recession, Apple also released an entry-level iPhone priced at $399. The company also announced a new bond issue and an addition of $50 billion to its share buyback program.(Seeking Alpha)

Following the earnings call, the company was upgraded to buy ratings by Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.