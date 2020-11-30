Analysts say NIO stocks are a buy. What you need to know.

Previous week of trading, the Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock closed with an increase of around 6 percent. Last Tuesday the share even hit a new all-time high of $56.99.

Be careful, politics are entering the game

Since the beginning of the month, the NIO stock has so far gained a remarkable 62 percent. But this increases the risk of a major corrective movement. The chart has been pointing steeply upwards since the end of October. Since then, the rate has more than doubled to 108 percent. While the share managed this feat within a month, it had previously taken 3 months for the same performance. Even if the current course of the share price may be a pleasure, the likelihood of a stronger consolidation phase is increasing, especially if we have the latest development in mind.

There was a small foretaste in mid-November when the share temporarily reached an ATH at $53.96, but then fell to $41.11 due to a strong sell-off. The 38-day line also provides an indication of this consideration. Before the sale, the gap to the said price indicators was a shocking 89 percent. Even now, the gap of 63 percent is not without danger.

Through the roof stock performance

Nonetheless, the Nio share is one of the high-flyers on the stock market in the current year with a 4-digit price return. Anyone who bought shares in the company at the beginning of the year can so far enjoy a price increase of more than 1,300 percent. The share initiated the strong upward trend at the end of May. Since then, the share has only known the north. The aforementioned 38-day line acted as the lower line of the uptrend.

Analyst vote on Nio share

There are currently 12 analyst assessments of the Nio share. It receives 9 ‘Buy’ ratings. There are also 2 ‘Hold’ ratings and only 1 ‘Sell’ rating. Meanwhile, the average target price is $34.70. The highest price target, on the other hand, is stated at $50.65. Even if there have been significant upward price target adjustments in the last few days and weeks, the price is currently well above the analyst consensus.