Analysts do not see INDEXDB: DAX over 11,000 points, yet

The DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (INDEXDB: DAX) is likely to yield again on Tuesday and thus move further away from the 11,000 point mark. The day before, the stock market barometer had almost hit the round mark, but then rebounded. The second unsuccessful test threatens within weeks. The leading Eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 could start the day 0.3 percent deeper.

“Caution is back,” said market strategist Michael McCarthy of the CMC Markets trading house, summarizing the mood of investors about the current state of the corona crisis. “Investors first have to find the right balance between easing measures on the one hand and increasing awareness of the extent of the damage to the economy on the other.” The requirements of the stock exchanges in the USA and Asia were mixed.

Energy supplier E.on benefited from the takeover of competitor Innogy in day-to-day business in the first quarter. However, the higher costs for the integration together with other negative effects pushed the Essen-based group into the loss zone. E.on is likely to master the corona crisis better than many other companies. The stock remains a good choice for conservative investors.

The steel and industrial group Thyssenkrupp, which is in crisis on the other hand, the red numbers had slipped deeper. The negative consequences of the pandemic had a particularly negative impact on the auto and steel businesses. In addition, costs for the realignment of the group made themselves felt. Improvement is not in sight. The share certificates fell on Tradegate by more than six percent.

The photo service provider Cewe again, despite the Corona crisis, benefited from higher demand for photo books. The first quarter was a solid one, wrote analyst Volker Bosse from Baader Bank. The profits would have even exceeded expectations. On Tradegate, stocks soared by around six percent.

Five new corona cases were reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday. A look at Wuhan prompted investors to question the safest possible return to jobs to reopen the economy. Other countries were also concerned about a second wave of infection as they gradually loosened the restrictions.