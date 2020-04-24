American Express beats Consensus: What’s Next?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) declared a Q1 2020 profit from services of $367 million(EPS $0.41) compared to $1.6 billion(EPS $1.8), down 76% YoY after substantially increasing loss provisions. The sharp dip is due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken the global economy by storm. The company’s revenue was severely hit as customers stay home. The fact that Amex is not popular outside USA is not helping as well.

All three of the companies major business verticals showed negative growth with consumer services down 4%, commercial business services down 10% and their merchant network services down 10% as demand weakened globally. American Express Chief Executive Stephen Squeri stated that the company was in an excellent position and showing solid growth during the first two months of the year, but sadly the situation has dramatically worsened since. The stock is down 39% since the beginning of the year, substantially more than the S&P broad market index which is down 13.3%.

Game plan –

Management have set aside $2.6 billion to cover credit losses and defaults, over triple its average provisions and decided to embark on a major cost cutting program. Although, the company is going on a cost-cutting spree, they have committed to a zero-layoff policy, entered into a 100% work from home agreement with its employees and given employees with special needs time off without the need to use their paid leave.

The management emphasized on their focus of maintaining a strong balance sheet so that the company may be able to weather this crisis without having to compromise on its long-term growth strategy.

Apart from its large loss provision, the company has decided to cut costs by $3 billion dollars as the travel and entertainment sectors made up nearly 30% of it’s revenue(down 95% this quarter) and the sectors should take at-least 10-15 months to get back to pre-pandemic levels. In the meantime, the company plans to invest and grow its digital and mobile services, and also refresh popular products such as it’s Platinum Card to provide rewards for popular at home services such as wireless internet and home entertainment services.

Technicals –

Even though the stock has rebounded a major 23% from it’s low, its still 40% off its pre-pandemic high. At the moment, the stock is hovering around the $80 mark, which has served as a rough short-term support over the past couple of weeks.

On the upside, the $87 mark has served as a important resistance in the past few year, so reclaiming that level can open up opportunity given the company’s strong and liquid balance sheet.

On the downside, $72 mark, which is the stock’s March low and 2020 low, can faze investors and start a selloff.