American Airlines Stock Might Have Bottomed Out – Here’s Why

American Airlines (NASDAQ : AAL) is one of the United States’ largest airlines having a huge 17.6% domestic share. The airline industry has been one of the hardest hit industries in 2020 as the coronavirus wiped out all travel demand and took down passenger volumes to 95% below averages at the peak of its spread in March. The airline sector is most terribly positioned in a crisis like this due to it’s high operating and fixed costs, and the nature of air travel being close quarters.

After Warren Buffett, once a major shareholder of the country’s four major airlines, cast a shadow over consumer aviation’s future prospects by making critical remarks about the business and his decision to exit the sector completely. American Airlines has been possibly the hardest hit in the sector due to its highly leveraged balance sheet and substantial cash burn. (Forbes)

Despite the bleak market outlook, early signs of demand returning are showing possible overestimation of the problem. American Airlines declared it’s Q1 results early this month and posted a quarterly loss for the first time in nearly a decade. However, a close look at the airline’s finances show an extremely strong liquidity position and general misconceptions about its cash burn. At the peak of the crisis, in late March and April, American Airlines seemed to be the most cost-intensive operator in the industry after reporting a daily cash burn of $70 million.

The company has so far received $5.8 billion from the Government under the CARES Act of which $1.7 billion is low-interest loan and remaining $4.1 billion is payroll. They are also in final stage talks for another $4.75 collateralized loan from the US Treasury. The company ended last quarter with $6.8 billion in liquidity, after issuing $2 billion of fresh equity. The airline also has $10 billion of unencumbered assets including $2 billion of spare parts, $5 billion of slots, $1.2 of real estate and $1.8 billion of other assets. All things taken into account, the airline should have access to nearly $17.4 billion of liquidity at the end of Q2, that too assuming no recovery of revenues.

At the company’s earnings call, management stated that they expect cash burn to fall to $50 million from 70 million. Its is imperative to note that these figures do not include the government they received, taking that into account the airline can remove about $22 million from the reduced cash burn figure.

The reduced cash-burn figure of $27 million is based on operations at 70% under-capacity. Air travel numbers have already started bouncing as the past weekend traveler demand doubled from the end of April to about 170,000 passengers over the weekend. Traveler volumes are expected increase as major cities start to open up and travel bans get lifted. Based on $27 million a day, the airlines just needs 20% of its 2019 quarterly revenue of $4 billion to completely negate cash burn. (Yahoo Finance)