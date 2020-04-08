Always be closing. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is back in the game with the latest rebound.

“ALWAYS BE CLOSING.”

That’s the ABC advice of Mr. Blake, the abrasive sales manager portrayed by Alec Baldwin in the 1992 movie “Glengarry Glenn Ross.” Apparently the team at Cameco Corporation (CCJ) have no trouble with the C part.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) closed at $9.00 today . At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.05 and reached a ceiling of $9.22, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.02. The stock touched a low price of $8.60.

Cameco Corporation had a pretty good couple of days when it comes to the market performance. The 5-day price went up +1.25 (+16.13%) and is 3 dollars short from its 52 and all time high from May 2019. Volume was high as usual at 4,222,636 which is slightly below average volume at 4,842,005.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) full year performance is -20.88%

Presently, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)shares are logging -10.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.30 and $12.12.

Three analysts divided their votes on CAMECO Corporation with one a “hold”, one being a “moderate buy” and one a “strong buy”.

CCJ Earnings Per Share is at 0.08 .This is a stock that’s had its valuation whacked by 30% in the last few weeks but came back strong.