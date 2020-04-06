 All 6,126 Domino’s stores will donate 200 pizzas each, that’s 10M slices – Idaho Reporter

Americas, Idaho, Markets, National

All 6,126 Domino’s stores will donate 200 pizzas each, that’s 10M slices

Posted by Robert K. Reed on April 6, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

Entrepreneurs

Sergio D. Rivera, CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment(NYSE: SEAS) resigns

Industries

Hyatt executives are taking substantial pay cuts.

Asia

RedHill Biopharma, (NASDAQ:RDHL) up due to experimental COVID-19 treatment

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) announced today that they will give away approximately 10M slices of pizza within their local communities.

“We empowered our managers to look for opportunities in their local neighborhoods to donate pizzas to those in need,” said Domino’s franchisee Pat Farmer, who owns stores in the Seattle-Tacoma area. “It could be for families, frontline workers or even those showing up to work at our grocery stores. Stores are now actively looking for who they can help next.”

The giveaway will take place in both Domino’s company-owned and franchised stores and will start this week .

“We take our responsibility seriously and we are honored that we can provide meals to those in need, as well as those who are working to save lives during this difficult time,” said Memphis-area Domino’s franchisee Jason Shifflett.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Pre-market price is up at $339.98 (+11.75 (3.58%)). Looks like Domino’s will survive this coronavirus crisis and will be stronger than before when it all ends.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Entrepreneurs

Sergio D. Rivera, CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment(NYSE: SEAS) resigns

Industries

Hyatt executives are taking substantial pay cuts.

Asia

RedHill Biopharma, (NASDAQ:RDHL) up due to experimental COVID-19 treatment

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén