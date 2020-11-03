Albanian from North Macedonia is Vienna Terrorist Shooter

Seems like Austrian government is trying to postpone the release of the nationality of the Vienna shooter. So far, he goes by “ISIS sympathizer” or “Islamist terrorist”.

According to local media, 7 people died and more than 15 are injured during the shootout on Monday evening in the capital of Austria.

Following the police action one suspect is killed, but so far official information is that “Islamist terrorist” is dead.

As a muslim I would consider these acts and motives as unislamic.



These cowardly attackers do not get to define what an Islamic motive is.



Wishing peace to all is an Islamic motive — elias (@eliaseen1) November 3, 2020

No one knows that the shooter is actually an Albanian from North Macedonia. One Austrian journalist decide to break the story. According to Florian Klerk, his name is Kurtin S., born in 2000, was 20 years old, was born and raised in Vienna and has Albanian roots. His parents came from North Macedonia.

Never heard of Albanian terrorists from North Macedonia? They have a history:

A shootout which erupted during a raid between Macedonian police and an armed group identifying itself as the National Liberation Army (NLA) occurred on 9 May 2015 in the northern Macedonian town of Kumanovo. During the shootings, eight Macedonian policemen and 10 of the militants were killed, while 37 officers were wounded and hospitalized. Wikipedia.

Mr. Klerk also says that:”he was on the radar for the protection of the constitution because he was one of around 90 Austrian Islamists who wanted to travel to Syria. He was prevented from doing so in July. The police did not trust him to be planning a terrorist attack in Vienna.”

Leute, was @florianklenk hier macht, ist kein Skandal, sondern Journalismus. Es ist nicht unsere Aufgabe, Pressemitteilungen von Behörden abzuwarten. Die Polizei entscheidet nicht, wann berichtet wird. Was wäre bei Amri oder NSU ohne Journalismus aufgedeckt? Wenig. #Wien https://t.co/Rx08zxhrdi — Julius Betschka (@JuliusBetschka) November 3, 2020

So far, many social media users are condoning the move by Mr. Klerk but in the words of his colleague, Julius Betscha, what Florian Klerk is “doing here is not a scandal, but journalism. It is not our job to wait for press releases from the authorities. “