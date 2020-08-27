 Akers Biosciences (AKER) ready to bounce back after positive COVID-19 pre-clinical result? – Idaho Reporter

NASDAQ

Akers Biosciences (AKER) ready to bounce back after positive COVID-19 pre-clinical result?

Posted by Robert K. Reed on August 27, 2020 0 Comments

Early on Thursday, Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKER) announced “positive proof of concept results from Animal Studies conducted during a 4 week test of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in mice.”

The vaccine candidate was safe even at higher doses and generated a robust immune response against the three SARS-Cov2 antigens, S, E, and M. PRAK3202 elicited neutralizing antibody titers levels in all the dose cohorts starting from 5 microgram to 20 microgram dose regimens. After three doses in mice, all the groups’ cohorts showed binding antibody levels similar to convalescent patients’ levels.

source

In a normal world this means that AKER shares will go up some 20% but in 2020 world this means that AKER stock is down almost 8% during pre-market session. Why? Some people call it a bear trap, some say “great news-weird action”, and other are sure this is sell on the news event.

Well, You Can’t Have It All.

Robert K. Reed

Be Informed

Recent Comments

