Airbus (EPA:AIR) stock downgraded by DZ Bank to EUR 39

In view of the turmoil caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, DZ Bank downgraded Airbus from “hold” to “sell” and reduced the fair value of the share from 143 to 39 Euros. The aircraft manufacturer will probably be burdened longer and more than originally expected, wrote analyst Alexander Hauenstein in a study available on Monday. Air traffic may not recover before mid-2021. He cut his delivery estimates by more than 25 percent.



Airbus is not the only one currently struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. Arch-rival Boeing, which is already in dire straits, also has to make tough cuts. The US company has suspended work at its plants in the Puget Sound and Moses Lake region of Washington State due to the coronavirus crisis.

This step was linked, among other things, to the spread of COVID-19 in the region and interruptions in the supply chains, Boeing said on Monday night. Further measures to protect employees’ health would be implemented during the closure.

Actually, these Boeing factories should have reopened this Tuesday, after the closure two weeks ago. Boeing employs almost half of all of its employees in the Puget Sound region. This region is one of the epicentres of corona spread in the United States.