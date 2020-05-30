After tough negotiations Lufthansa gets a bailout. Stock is still in red

After tough negotiations between Brussels and Berlin, the rescue package for the badly battered Lufthansa (ETR: LHA) cleared an important hurdle. The Federal Government and the EU Commission agreed on the capital injection requirements, and the Lufthansa Executive Board approved Saturday evening. The largest German airline would have to hand over take-off and landing rights to competitors at its most important airports in Frankfurt and Munich. The agreement is only an intermediate step. The supervisory board and shareholders must advise and formal approval from Brussels is still pending.

The first reactions were subdued on Saturday. The head of the CDU / CSU MPs in the European Parliament, Daniel Caspary, criticized the line of EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, which had imposed the requirements for Lufthansa. “As with the prevented merger of the Siemens train division and Alstom, The following applies to the Lufthansa guidelines: The main competitors are located outside of Europe, and they can now laugh their fists off, “said Caspary for the German Press Agency in Brussels.” It will permanently damage European competitiveness. “

Green MEP Rasmus Andresen, on the other hand, praised the fact that the compromise ensured fair competition between the airlines. “However, we would like binding climate regulations from both the German government and the EU Commission,” added Andresen.

THE INITIAL SITUATION

The corona crisis has hardly hit an industry as hard as aviation. Like many airlines worldwide, Lufthansa stock has come under enormous pressure. The company’s business with the exception of freight has almost come to a standstill. In the group with around 138,000 employees, tens of thousands of jobs are on the brink.

That is why the federal government wants to support the airline with a nine-billion euro aid package. Otherwise, Lufthansa threatens to run out of money. The EU Commission has to approve such aid and strictly monitors whether it could harm competition. Vestager argues that otherwise airline ticket prices could ultimately go up and consumers will suffer.

THE TERMS

Take-off and landing rights – so-called slots – are an important factor in aviation. In order not to weaken competition in the market, Lufthansa should give up slots for state aid, said Vestager. “If you want to compete with them, you need slots at an airport,” said the Danish.

The low cost airline Ryanair had already complained of a massive distortion of competition. The billion dollar aid from the German government would further strengthen Lufthansa’s monopoly-like access to the German aviation market, criticized the Irish airline. Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary had announced that he would take action against the state aid.

As the airline announced on Saturday evening, it had to make fewer concessions than originally requested by the commission. The company is therefore obliged to transfer the stationing of up to four aircraft and up to 24 take-off and landing rights to one competitor at each of the airports in Frankfurt and Munich. According to the “Handelsblatt”, the EU Commission initially requested the delivery of 20 jets. Lufthansa had offered to hand in 3 aircraft, but the EU Commission had refused, according to the report.

The now found option would only be available to new competitors at Frankfurt and Munich airports for at least a year and a half, the company said. If no new competitor makes use of the option, the option will also be extended to existing competitors at the respective airports. The slots are to be allocated using the bidding process – only to a European competitor who has not received any significant state recapitalization due to the corona pandemic.

THE POSSIBLE PROFITORS

“Ryanair and Easyjet are likely to become the EU Commission’s requirements for Lufthansa to provide flight and landing rights benefit, “said left faction vice Fabio De Masi. A look at the flight plans shows that this is true: Ryanair, who want to get through the crisis without state aid, is currently flying to Germany’s largest airport Frankfurt, but is not yet represented in Munich. Conversely, the British low-cost airline Easyjet offers flights from Munich, but has only just withdrawn from Frankfurt, De Masi criticizes: “The EU Commission promotes dumping in the sky”.