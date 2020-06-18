Act II Global Acquisition Corp (ACTT)stock up as merger approaches.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ACTT) has agreed to acquire Merisant and Mafco at a 6.75x projected 2020 EBITDA and on this news shares of ACTT are slowly but surely expected to go up as the merger day approaches. Act II focuses on companies in the “better for you” niche, such as consumer packaged goods and other consumables as well as hospitality, including restaurants. The Company is led by Irwin D. Simon, Executive Chairman.

What will happen with ACTT ticker?

Act II (ACTT) will buy two companies, namely Merisant (one of the world’s leading manufacturers of zero/ low-calorie sugar substitutes) and Mafco (world’s leading manufacturer of natural licorice products) and form a new one called Whole Earth Brands which is set to become a leading “platform of branded products and ingredients focused on the consumer transition towards Natural alternatives and clean label products”.

Now that we have this behind us we must say that there are two unknowns pending before this merger/acquisition deal.

What will be a new ticker for the new company When will deal take place.

It is expected that the new Nasdaq ticker for Whole Earth Brands will be WEB and the deal is postponed (for the 2nd time already) and the vote date is now set to be Wednesday, June 24.

“We could not be more excited to join forces with Irwin and the Act II team. We believe that this transaction will unlock the full potential of the companies we have built”-said Albert Manzone, who will be the Chief Executive Officer of Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ACTT) stock price was up more than 6% on Wednesday in AH period. Seems like investors are looking forward to this merger.