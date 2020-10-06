A Big Breakout Is Brewing in Plug Power Stock Right Now

Plug Power stock is trading well recently. Here’s how it sets up now

The Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) share did an amazing job at the start of the new stock market week: With a premium of more than twelve percent at times to up to $15.74 on Monday. The US fuel cell producer’s shares were as high as they had been for ten years. No one can seriously answer whether this will continue for the Plug Power share but charts is looking great.

The fact that the hydrogen and fuel cell industry, especially in the USA, is facing a bright future, is the result of a current study in which Plug Power itself is involved.

Plug Power, well positioned to be a leader

Plug Power, together with other players in the transport, gas and supply industries, supported a McKinsey study titled “Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy”, as the company has now announced. The United States has “long been a leader in global energy innovation,” and Plug Power is now leading the hydrogen economy as the largest user of liquid hydrogen in the United States, the company says. A shift to a broader use of hydrogen would bring enormous benefits in view of climate change, the desired decarbonization and the demands on energy infrastructure and storage of the future, believes Plug Power.

Since Plug Power is targeting sales of $ 1.2 billion with an operating profit of $200 million by 2024, the break-even scenario seems quite realistic.

In addition, thanks to the recently announced takeovers of United Hydrogen and Giner ELX, the American company is much more broadly positioned than its Canadian competitor Ballard Power (BLDP) and is targeting sustainable hydrogen production as well as fuel cells.

This makes Plug Power less dependent on individual markets and products. Ballard Power, on the other hand, generates around 43 percent of its revenues with fuel cells in China.

Anyways, the technicals look great. And over $15, Plug Power stock can continue to rise. PLUG stock is $16.25 +0.51 (3.24%) Before hours: at 8:38AM EDT