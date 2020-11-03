3 Surefire Stocks to Watch Post Election (MDLZ, PYPL, UPWK)

The list of uncertainties weighing on the market seems to be increasing every day. There’s the Armenia-Azerbaijan mess, unease surrounding the U.S. presidential election and a constant stream of COVID-19 deaths around the world.

The result: volatility in just about every asset class, from stocks to commodities, bonds to currencies. It’s a difficult time to be in the markets. Any markets.

There isn’t much investors can do about geopolitics, obviously. But there are steps they can take to protect their portfolios from bleeding . The trick is knowing which steps to take. Some of that depends on personal considerations; clearly, people nearing retirement should act more cautiously than 30-somethings whose longer investment horizons allow them to take more risk. But there are some general rules of thumb for investing in a rising-uncertainty environment that apply almost universally.

With corona deaths and lockdowns making a big comeback stay-at-home stocks could have another leg up.

Mondelez (MDLZ)

Big orders as a result of the lockdowns during the Corona crisis helped the biscuit and chip manufacturer to grow in the past quarter. Net sales rose five percent to $6.67 billion for the quarter ended September 30, according to the company, beating analysts’ estimates of $ 6.49 billion. “In view of Covid-19 and the fact that we will probably receive more guidelines to stay at home, we expect this increased consumption to continue for a while,” said Mondelez boss Dirk Van de Put. For 2020, the group, known for its cookie brands Oreo and Chips Ahoy, expects profit growth of more than five percent.

Upwork (UPWK)

Never heard of Upwork Inc? Hardly, because they are a go-to platform for freelancers and employees seeking remote workforce. UPWK stock is up 80% year-to-date while its main competitor Fiverr (FVRR) is up more than 700%! So, why I suggest UPWK vs FVRR? I used to suggest FVRR back in May, when stock price was hovering around $40.

Now I see UPWK finally cutting their costs and beating analyst expectations which can easily push UPWK stock above $40. It doesn’t matter who wins, Biden or Trump, UPWK is a keeper.

PayPal (PYPL)

The online payment service PayPal continues to benefit from the trend towards shopping on the Internet during the Corona crisis. In the third quarter, net income increased 121 percent year over year to $ 1.0 billion. Revenues increased by a quarter to $ 5.5 billion. The total volume of payments processed grew by 36 percent to nearly $ 247 billion.

As in the previous quarter, PayPal benefited from the online shopping boom during the pandemic. The company also raised its forecast for the year and is now forecasting revenue growth of between 20 and 21 percent and an increase in net earnings per share of between 37 and 38 percent for 2020. PYPL stock price lost more than 5% on Monday after hours, but I am sure this is a short term pullback that you should use to “buy dip”.