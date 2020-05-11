18 state AGs back “communist Chinese Goverment” probe on coronavirus pandemic

“One of our colleagues has already has already filed suite against China and many of us are considering similar legal actions”-said Alan Wilson, Attorney General of South Carolina, in a letter sent to Congressional leaders on May 9th.

The letter signed by 18 attorneys general starts with:

“Dear Congressional leaders,

As the CLO of the undersigned 18 states, we are writing to ask for Congressional Hearings into the communist Chinese Goverment and its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. “

US President Donald Trump has described the coronavirus pandemic as the “worst attack” ever on the United States, pointing the finger at China.

The letter is first posted on Twitter by David Shepardson, Reuters reporter in DC.

18 state AGs back China probe on coronavirus pic.twitter.com/K8rTzg6VoY — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) May 11, 2020