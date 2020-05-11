 18 state AGs back “communist Chinese Goverment” probe on coronavirus pandemic – Idaho Reporter

National

18 state AGs back “communist Chinese Goverment” probe on coronavirus pandemic

Posted by Robert K. Reed on May 11, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

National

United Airlines said they would be blocking out middle seats, but in reality people are packed like sardines

Automotive

GM Surprises at Earnings. What you need to know

BKNG

Booking Holdings CEO:full recovery for the travel industry “is going to take years.”

“One of our colleagues has already has already filed suite against China and many of us are considering similar legal actions”-said Alan Wilson, Attorney General of South Carolina, in a letter sent to Congressional leaders on May 9th.

The letter signed by 18 attorneys general starts with:

“Dear Congressional leaders,

As the CLO of the undersigned 18 states, we are writing to ask for Congressional Hearings into the communist Chinese Goverment and its role in the COVID-19 pandemic. “

US President Donald Trump has described the coronavirus pandemic as the “worst attack” ever on the United States, pointing the finger at China.

The letter is first posted on Twitter by David Shepardson, Reuters reporter in DC.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

National

United Airlines said they would be blocking out middle seats, but in reality people are packed like sardines

Automotive

GM Surprises at Earnings. What you need to know

BKNG

Booking Holdings CEO:full recovery for the travel industry “is going to take years.”

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén