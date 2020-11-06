10 years ago Biden compared this warlord to George Washington, since last night that same man is in jail charged with war crimes

Democrat candidate for the President of the USA, Joseph Biden, once compared Hashim Thaci, a head of human organ and arms ring, with George Washington.

Namely, during the meeting between Biden, then Vice President of the United States, and Thaci, then Prime Minister of the Provisional Institutions in Kosovo, in July 2010 in the White House, Biden emphasized that Thaci was “Kosovo’s George Washington”.

Neither Thaci’s past, which is now the subject of an indictment by the Hague Chambers, nor the year after that meeting, however, confirmed Biden’s assessments and allegations.

Namely, as stated in the announcement of Thaci’s office about that meeting, Thaci expressed deep gratitude to the United States for his contribution to the “liberation and independence of Kosovo”.

Thaci also expressed his belief that after the Opinion of the International Court of Justice, a new wave of recognition of the so-called Kosovo with the assessment that the independence of Kosovo has brought more peace, stability and development in the region.

… concludes that during the Kosovo war and for almost a year after, Thaçi and four other members of the Drenica group named in the report carried out “assassinations, detentions, beatings and interrogations” source

Biden assured Thaci that for The U.S., Kosovo’s independence is irreversible and that the territorial integrity of the so-called Kosovo remains inviolable.

Figures from Thaçi’s inner circle are also accused of taking captives across the border into Albania after the war, where a number of Serbs are said to have been murdered for their kidneys, which were sold on the black market. source

He expressed great respect for the Kosovo government’s commitment to the rule of law, their determination in the uncompromising fight against corruption and organized crime, sustainable economic development, respect for community rights and other development processes.