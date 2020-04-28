1 in 3 U.S. Bridges Needs Repair or Replacement: Report

Idahoans cross 295 bridges that are deemed structurally deficient while 1,550 bridges are in need of repair. It is estimated it would cost $1.5 billion to fix these, according to a new report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

The good news is that the number of SD bridges in Idaho is decreasing since 2016.

Across the country, 46,100 bridges were rated structurally deficient – and they’re crossed 178 million times a day, the report said. Idahoans have 355,163 daily crossings on SD Bridges.

“If placed end-to-end, the length of bridges in need of repair would stretch over 6,300 miles– long enough to make a round trip across the country from New York City to Los Angeles and back again to Chicago. “-it is noted in report.

Inspectors rate bridge decks and support structures on a scale of zero to nine for deterioration and remedial action. A rating of nine means the bridge is in “excellent” condition. A rating of four or below means a bridge is classified as structurally deficient and in need of repair.

Idaho ranked 29th in the U.S. for the percentage of structurally deficient bridges and 37th highest based on the actual number of such bridges.

“This analysis is sobering, but unfortunately, not all that surprising given the fact the Federal government has ignored the infrastructure needs of our country for decades,” said Peter A. DeFazio, Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure of the U.S. House of Representatives “We’re attempting to run a 21st century economy on a 1950s-era transportation system, which simply does not work and it shouldn’t take a bridge or economic collapse to get the Federal government to pay attention.”

In his first address as president-elect, Donald Trump said:”We’re going to rebuild our infrastructure, which will become, by the way, second to none. And we will put millions of our people to work as we rebuild it.”

Many state departments of transportation have accelerated scheduled road and bridge projects due to reduced work-zone traffic volumes from COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. But there’s growing concern that any immediate benefits from fewer vehicles on the road won’t make up for the expected loss of millions of dollars in fuel-tax revenue.